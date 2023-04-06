IPL 2023: Dhawan, Prabhsimran power Punjab to 197-4 against Rajasthan Royals

On the other hand, Dhawan switched gears effortlessly as he was 30 off 30 balls at one stage playing second fiddle to Prabhsimran

Shikhar Dhawan en route his 86 not out yesterday. Pic/AFP

Young Prabhsimran Singh (60) and veteran skipper Shikhar Dhawan (86 not out) pummelled the Rajasthan Royals attack to propel Punjab Kings to a challenging 197-4, here on Wednesday.

Prabhsimran, who hit seven fours and three sixes, mercilessly punished the Rajasthan bowlers during the first 10 overs to bring up his maiden IPL fifty off 28 balls as Punjab was off to a rollicking start. He and Dhawan added 90 runs for the opening stand off just 61 balls.

On the other hand, Dhawan switched gears effortlessly as he was 30 off 30 balls at one stage playing second fiddle to Prabhsimran. Once his opening partner was dismissed, Dhawan upped the ante as he scored 56 off the next 26 balls that he faced.



Prabhsimran Singh

At the time of going to press, RR were 57-3 in six overs. The Punjab Kings skipper was dropped on 50 and made most of his reprieve as he played the role of sheet anchor, ensuring his team had enough runs on the board with dew setting in. His inning was studded with nine fours and three maximums that came in the second half.

Prabhsimran started by smacking Trent Boult for a lacerating drive in the first over, making his intentions clear. He followed that up by slapping a six over backward square off KM Asif in the second over. Dhawan joined the party briefly with back-to-back fours in the next over.

But the young opener was brutal on Asif, whom he hammered for three fours and a six in the fourth over. He also didn’t spare Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin.

