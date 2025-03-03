"Full marks to the think tank and team management": Ravi Shastri on Varun's inclusion

Shastri also felt that India must persist with their four-pronged spin attack which worked against New Zealand

Ravi Shastri. Pic/File Pic

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has hailed Varun Chakravarthy for his “exceptional” bowling display against New Zealand and backed his inclusion in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, saying it’s the right time to unleash him against Australia.

“Very impressed with him [Chakravarthy], and full marks to the think tank and team management for making the right choice because he’s someone who will get you wickets in the middle overs. It’s the right time to unleash him. They brought him into the side; he’s got a five-wicket haul, and I think he’s there to stay,” former India all-rounder Shastri said in an ICC video posted on Instagram.

Shastri also felt that India must persist with their four-pronged spin attack which worked against New Zealand. “I would go with the same playing XI now because the turnaround time is less than 48 hours. The square is a little tired at the moment; people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play.”

