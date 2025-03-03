Team India entered the clash against New Zealand with four spinners and Ravi Shastri feels that the same playing XI should be played against Australia as well. Varun Chakravarty, who came into the XI after Harshit Rana was rested for the clash against New Zealand, grabbed the opportunity with both hands

Ravi Shastri (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "It's right time to unleash ...": says Ravi Shastri x 00:00

Former players praised Varun Chakravarthy for his stunning bowling display in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that it is the right time to unleash Chakravarthy in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, Varun Chakravarthy claimed five wickets for 42 runs to help India seal the semi-final berth.

"Very impressed with him (Chakravarthy), and full marks to the think tank and the team management for making the right choice because he's someone who will get you wickets in the middle overs."

"It's the right time to unleash him. They brought him into the side; he's got a five-wicket haul, and I think he's there to stay," former head coach Ravi Shastri said in an ICC video posted on Instagram.

"If you see his current form, and I always believe in current form it's vital and when you look at his body language, his self-confidence and his own ability and when you look at oppositions like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa that are left in this tournament, not many sides have played too much of him or seen enough of him."

Team India entered the clash against New Zealand with four spinners and Ravi Shastri feels that the same playing XI should be played against Australia as well.

"I think I would go with the same eleven now because the turnaround time is less than 48 hours. The square is a little tired at the moment; people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play," said Shastri.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Short to be replaced by this rising star in the event

Varun Chakravarty, who came into the XI after Harshit Rana was rested for the clash against New Zealand, grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Former India leg-spinner Kumble hailed the "exceptional" Varun and seconded Ravi Shastri's thought of fielding the same XI.

"I think Varun has been exceptional in the last 1-1.5 years, consistently winning matches for whichever team he has played for, whether it's Tamil Nadu or KKR or for India in T20Is," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

"And now, today, getting an opportunity (in ODIs), because obviously India had already qualified. But going by the pitch and the conditions perhaps for the semifinal and hopefully for India, the final, this certainly augurs well.

"And if this is the kind of pitch India will continue to play on in Dubai, then this four-pronged spin attack would be really a challenge for any team. Australia would find it extremely difficult to maneuver these four spinners."

Former India player Ambati Rayudu also praised Varun Chakravarthy for his exploits against New Zealand.

"Varun was great today. Early in his career, he wasn't very consistent with his lines and lengths. But now, his bowling makes him a very difficult bowler to face," he told JioHotstar.

"His action naturally makes it look like he's delivering left-arm spin, but 90 percent of his deliveries are googlies, making it tough for batsmen who haven't faced him before.

"I don't think many New Zealand batsmen have played against him much, and he will only continue to improve for India."

Rayudu said Chakravarthy's sensational show created a selection dilemma ahead of the semifinal.

"India will have a tough time deciding, with so many big players to choose from, but Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant.

"We've seen his impact in India, and all the spinners were outstanding today. Jadeja was amazing, and all four spinners bowled exceptionally well," he said.

"The pitch definitely assisted them, but New Zealand's batsmen also struggled against spin, which is an area they will need to improve."

(With PTI Inputs)