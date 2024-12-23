Breaking News
G Trisha helps India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to bag title

Updated on: 23 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Top

On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 47-ball 52 (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117-7, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

G Trisha

Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women’s T20 U-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.


On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 47-ball 52 (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117-7, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.


The biggest partnership in the match, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad—a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket. India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets. Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44-2 in the seventh over. However, Ayushi (3-17), Sonam (2-13) and Parunika (2-12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs. 


Brief scores
India W U-19 117-7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; F Easmin 4-31) beat B’desh W U-19 76 all out in 18.3 overs (J Ferdous 22; A Shukla 3-17) by 41 runs

