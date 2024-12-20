U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Aayushi claims four as India storm into final

Aayushi Shukla emerged the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul as the left-arm spinner conceded only 10 runs in her four overs to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 98 for nine after skipper Niki Prasad opted to bowl.

A rampaging India extended their unbeaten run at the U19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup as they reached the final with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last Super Four contest here Friday.

Aayushi Shukla emerged the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul as the left-arm spinner conceded only 10 runs in her four overs to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 98 for nine after skipper Niki Prasad opted to bowl.

Parunika Sisodia, who also bowls left-arm spin, chipped in with two scalps. Such was India’s domination that only two Sri Lankan batters — Sumudu Nisansala (21) and captain Manudi Nanayakkara (33) — could manage double-digit scores.

India did not have the best of starts with opener Ishwari Asware running herself out in the third ball of the chase without bothering the scorer.

