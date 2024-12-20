Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > U 19 Womens T20 Asia Cup Aayushi claims four as India storm into final

U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Aayushi claims four as India storm into final

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Singapore
PTI |

Top

Aayushi Shukla emerged the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul as the left-arm spinner conceded only 10 runs in her four overs to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 98 for nine after skipper Niki Prasad opted to bowl.

U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Aayushi claims four as India storm into final

Representation pic

Listen to this article
U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Aayushi claims four as India storm into final
x
00:00

A rampaging India extended their unbeaten run at the U19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup as they reached the final with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last Super Four contest here Friday.


Aayushi Shukla emerged the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul as the left-arm spinner conceded only 10 runs in her four overs to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 98 for nine after skipper Niki Prasad opted to bowl.


Parunika Sisodia, who also bowls left-arm spin, chipped in with two scalps. Such was India’s domination that only two Sri Lankan batters — Sumudu Nisansala (21) and captain Manudi Nanayakkara (33) — could manage double-digit scores.


India did not have the best of starts with opener Ishwari Asware running herself out in the third ball of the chase without bothering the scorer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india sri lanka sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK