Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gambhir displeased with early Test finishes

Gambhir displeased with early Test finishes

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

Gambhir displeased with early Test finishes

Gautam Gambhir


Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket. The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.


Also Read: KL Rahul shouldn't be singled out for lack of runs, feels Gautam Gambhir



“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand v England Test. [If a Test goes to] 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short,” Gambhir told Sports Today.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

gautam gambhir test cricket border-gavaskar trophy sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK