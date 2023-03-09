Gambhir displeased with early Test finishes

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket. The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand v England Test. [If a Test goes to] 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short,” Gambhir told Sports Today.

