Ravi Shastri (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Gambhir is contemporary, will come up with fresh ideas": Ravi Shastri x 00:00

Former head coach Ravi Shastri expects newly appointed India's head coach Gautam Gambhir to achieve success in his new role.

Ravi Shastri believes that Gambhir can make an immediate impact as he has already played with a few players and has also mentored them.

In the Indian Premier League, Gautam Gambhir played the role of mentor for Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"He's (Gambhir) contemporary, he just had a great season in the IPL. I think he's the right age where he's young, he'll come with fresh ideas. He knows most of the players, especially in the white-ball format, having been part of teams in the IPL. So I think it's refreshing," Shastri said on the recent episode of The ICC Review.

"And we know with Gautam, he's a no-nonsense guy. He'll have his ideas as well. And the good thing for him is he's got a mature team. He's got a settled team, a mature team. I think even though you might think you're mature, you might benefit from some fresh ideas. So I think it'll be interesting times."

Ahead of his new role, Ravi Shastri feels that managing the workload of bowlers will be Gautam Gambhir's biggest challenge.

"Obviously, player management becomes the key as a coach. So it'll be interesting to see how he goes. I think he's got the tools, he's got the goods for the job and he's got the experience."

The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lana will mark the first task of Gautam Gambhir after being appointed as the head coach of the "Men in Blue."

With stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from the shortest format after last month's T20 World Cup triumph, Gambhir's other task would be to find replacements for the trio.

"There's so many (good India) players out there and it's just about getting the right mix. I think a lot of the players that won this T20 World Cup will still be around two years later (at the 2026 T20 World Cup)," Shastri said.

"You mentioned the three players who were retired, but barring them, I think most of the others will be still fit to be in that T20 World Cup team two years down the line in India."

The former India cricketer feels there will be a problem of plenty for Gambhir. "I don't think there's much to be done there. In fact, you will get a problem on your hands because you'll have to choose from the new lot that's coming and there's some real exciting talent there."

"It's the other way around. It's how do you get those guys in there that they're bursting at the scenes to get it. There's a queue out there and that will be his biggest challenge, but it's a good headache when you have that kind of talent."

Player management is another aspect which will be pivotal to Gambhir's success, believes Shastri. "It's a question of just understanding his players as quickly as possible. What their strengths are, what kind of human beings they are and what kind of temperaments do they have? What are their personalities? A lot goes behind the scenes to understand a human being," Ravi Shastri said.

"I think that will be his most important task, which I think again should not be a problem because he's contemporary. He's seen these guys from the outside, he's dealt with a lot of guys who might have played with KKR as well and for Lucknow (Super Giants) when he was there.

"And he's been around the circuit, the moment he finished cricket and that was not too long ago, he still is around, plays a lot of the legends cricket as well."

(With PTI Inputs)