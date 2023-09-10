All eyes on wicketkeeper-batsman KL, who is making a comeback from his thigh injury in today’s high-voltage clash with arch-rivals Pakistan

KL Rahul during India’s indoor nets practice in Colombo on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India vs Pakistan: Game-time for fit-again Rahul x 00:00

Kishan will, in all probability, cede the wicketkeeping gloves and the No. 5 slot to Rahul The one-time all-format vice-captain hasn’t played competitively since May If he is in a race against time ahead of World Cup, it’s only to cram some game-time in

Two optional practice sessions that bookended a full stint on Friday entailed India’s preparations for their hugely anticipated Super Four opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Asia Cup, which has blown hot and cold over the last 10 days, should, all other things being equal, spring to life at the R Premadasa Stadium in a contest that has generated tremendous interest in the national capital. The locals, who didn’t exactly swarm the ground in huge numbers during Saturday’s showdown between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, can’t talk about anything else. Exorbitant ticket prices—the least expensive ticket is 3,200 Sri Lankan rupees—could be a dampener, even if insurance of some sort has been secured against the real dampener, the omnipresent rain.

Rain-curtailed contest

The only Super League contest to have a designated reserve day will give the teams a further chance to reacquaint themselves with each other ahead of the October 14 World Cup faceoff in Ahmedabad. Their Group A match in Pallekele last weekend was snipped at the halfway stage by the rain, time enough for the Pakistani pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf to reiterate their champion credentials, and for Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to dispel the myth that India are too top-dependent.

Kishan will, in all probability, cede the wicketkeeping gloves and the No. 5 slot to KL Rahul, now totally recovered from the groin injury that kept him back in Bangalore during the league phase. Rahul was a constant on all three of India’s training days, spending three-quarters of an hour on Friday night under lights working on his glovework. Kishan’s enterprising 82 last Saturday is an excellent middle-order option to possess, but India are more inclined to plump for Rahul’s class and familiarity with the No. 5 position. The one-time all-format vice-captain hasn’t played competitively since May; if he is in a race against time ahead of the World Cup, it’s only to cram some game-time in.

Rohit, Virat itching to shine

It’s hard to say which of India or Pakistan had their noses in front in Pallekele. What’s indisputable is the travails of the Indian top order; Afridi packed off Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and the dynamic duo will be itching to get their own back. There has been some talk of Afridi being Rohit’s nemesis, though the facts don’t support that supposition. That said, Rohit has shown susceptibility against the ball swinging in from the left-arm over angle, so it will be interesting to see what approach India’s captain adopts.

Rohit and Shubman Gill warmed up nicely for the Super Fours with an electric 147-run association against Nepal, but Pakistan are a different cup of tea altogether. Gill spoke on Saturday of the different challenges posed by the swing of Afridi and the pace and seam of Naseem. What counter does he have?

226

No. of runs scored by KL Rahul in six ODIs this year @ 56.50