Ganguly has not resigned: BCCI secy Jay Shah

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday issued a cryptic tweet about his “new journey” that raised speculations about his continuation as BCCI President, prompting the cricket board secretary Jay Shah to clarify that he has not resigned from his post.

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, although without revealing any further details.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life,” he wrote in a brief statement.

Ganguly was elected BCCI President in October 2019 and still has four months left in his three-year tenure.

Ganguly’s tweet took the social media by storm as many, including media outlets, started speculations about his future. “The rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

