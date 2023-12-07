Gautam Gambhir posts enigmatic tweet

Related to incident, a video of Sreesanth explaining about it emerged on social media. In that video, speedster stated that Gautam Gambhir abused him and accused Gambhir of not respecting his senior teammates, like Virender Sehwag. He also talked about Gautam Gambhir's ignorance of not talking about Virat Kohli in commentary during India matches

On Thursday morning a video of an argument during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) between two former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth emerged. Other players and the umpire had to separate the two.

Related to the incident, a video of Sreesanth explaining about it emerged on social media. In that video, the speedster stated that Gautam Gambhir abused him and accused Gambhir of not respecting his senior teammates, like Virender Sehwag.

Just a few hours after the video, a former Indian batsman came up with a tweet. He mentioned "Smile when the world is all about attention!" said the caption of Gambhir's post, in which featured a picture of him smiling.

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

"Thank you for all the love and support. Just wanted to clear the air on what happened with 'Mr Fighter' who always fights with all his colleagues for absolutely no reason. He does not even respect his own senior players including Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) and a lot of people. Even today, without any provocation, he kept calling me something very rude and something he should not have said. I am not at all fault, wanted to clear the air," said Sreesanth in the video.

"What Mr Gauti has done, you will know sooner or later. The words he said on the cricket field are not unacceptable. Please do support me, my state and family have gone through so much and I fought those battles with all your support and now people want to down me for no reason, even when I am giving my best and the team is doing well," continued the former pacer.

Sreesanth also talked about Gautam Gambhir's ignorance of not talking about Virat Kohli in the commentary during India's matches.

"I will let you all know what he said. What is the point of representing the people if you do not respect your colleagues? Even in live broadcasting, when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him, he speaks about something else. I do not want to go further in details. I am hurt, my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. The way he said things, I did not use any single bad/abusive word, he just kept on saying words like he always does," concluded Sreesanth.

Coming to the match, a half-century from Gambhir (51) and knocks from Ben Dunk (30) and Bharat Chipli (35) powered India Capitals to 223/7 in 20 overs. Rajat Bhatia (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat. In the run chase of 224, Gujarat got big contributions from Chris Gayle (84) and Kevin O'Brien (57), but some great death bowling made sure that Gujarat fell 12 runs short.

India Capitals will now meet Manipal Tigers in the Qualifiers II on December 7, 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)