Gavaskar backs Nitish Reddy as India ponder bold changes

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Rookie off-spinning all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been named as Ashwin’s replacement, marking a new chapter for India’s spin department.

Gavaskar backs Nitish Reddy as India ponder bold changes

Nitish Reddy

As the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy reaches a critical juncture with the series tied 1-1, Team India faces significant selection dilemmas ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).


The aftermath of the third Test at the Gabba, which ended in a hard-fought draw, has triggered a wave of planned and speculative changes, with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighing in on the decisions the Indian team management must make. Rookie off-spinning all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been named as Ashwin’s replacement, marking a new chapter for India’s spin department.


Among the many speculations regarding the Indian lineup, one of the biggest debates centres around Nitish Kumar Reddy’s place in the XI. While some believe Washington Sundar should replace Reddy to provide India with an additional spinning option, Gavaskar strongly opposes this idea.


“They can’t drop Nitish Kumar Reddy. He is the fourth seamer. I can’t see India going in with just two pacers and Nitish. For me, it is pretty much this XI that plays in Melbourne,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Reddy, despite being a reliable batter in the lower order, has struggled to make an impact with the ball in the series. However, Gavaskar believes his ability to provide crucial breakthroughs and his contributions with the bat make him indispensable to the team’s balance.

