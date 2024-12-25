Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Sharma could return to open the innings for India in Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma could return to open the innings for India in Boxing Day Test

Updated on: 25 December,2024 12:31 PM IST  |  Melbourne
Amit Shah

There were speculations that Gill would be sent to bat at number six, but the team management does not want to tamper with his batting position

Rohit Sharma could return to open the innings for India in Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Rohit Sharma could return to open the innings for India in Boxing Day Test
Starting at the historic Melbourne ground, the Boxing Day Test match will see Team India captain Rohit Sharma returning to the opening batting order again.


Reports from the team management suggest that Rohit will start the Indian innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who has been playing the opener role in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy, may bat in the middle order. Shubman Gill has not been successful in scoring big runs in this competition so far. 


There were speculations that Gill would be sent to bat at number six. However, the team management does not want to tamper with his batting position. Gill has only batted as an opener and at number three in his career. On this ground, he can be aggressive with the new ball, so he is expected to bat at number three.


Rahul, who has been performing exceptionally well as an opener for India in this series, will bat at number six. Although Rahul has batted in this position before, the Boxing Day Test could be very lucky for him. In the previous years 2021 and 2023, Rahul scored centuries in both Boxing Day Tests played at Centurion, South Africa. If Rahul comes in at number six on the MCG ground, he will strengthen India's middle order batting. Last December, Rahul scored a century at this position at Centurion. However, India had lost the Centurion Test to South Africa in three days. 

During Team India's last net session on Tuesday, the captain Rohit Sharma, coach Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were seen discussing for about 35 to 40 minutes. According to sources from the team management, given the weather conditions, captain Rohit could return to the opening batting order. The temperature on the first day of Boxing Day is expected to be between 38 to 40 degrees. If Team India bats first, the condition of the pitch at MCG in Melbourne's scorching heat may end up being similar to that of Perth.

Apart from that team management is thinking to take two spins in the final playing XI. Instead of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar will get the chance in final XI. Ravindra Jadeja has performed well in Gabba test match with this bat. If the condition will hot throughout the test match, these two players will give the solidity in Indian lower batting lineup as well as in spin department.

rohit sharma India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Shubman Gill ravindra jadeja

