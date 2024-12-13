Gavaskar feels this bowler can help lessen Jasprit Bumrah's bowling workload during 3rd Test

As Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia for the third Test match, the key issue will be Jasprit Bumrah's workload. He has taken the majority of Indian wickets which is 12 and delivered the majority of the team's overs, with 54 overs

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is doing the heavy lifting for the team's pace attack. The legendary batsman also opened up about how other speedsters and Mohammed Siraj can lessen Bumrah's workload.

Both pacers contributed to India's 295-run win in the first Test match against Australia. The hosts later bounced back by registering a 10-wicket victory in the second Test match.

As Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia for the third Test match, the key issue will be Jasprit Bumrah's workload. He has taken the majority of Indian wickets which is 12 and delivered the majority of the team's overs, with 54 overs.

Mohammed Siraj is second with nine wickets and 52.5 overs, followed by Harshit Rana (four wickets and 45 overs and Nitish Kumar Reddy (two wickets and 14 overs) among pacers.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar spoke on Team India's heavy reliance on pacer Jasprit Bumrah to lead the bowling attack. He said that Siraj must step up his performances, pick up five-wicket hauls, and break partnerships more frequently to be of help to Bumrah.

"Yes, to a great extent (if India relies too much on Jasprit Bumrah). You have got to say that. Mohammed Siraj is a good foil, but he has to start getting five wickets in an innings. Otherwise, the load is being picked up mainly by Jasprit Bumrah. But if Siraj can pick up two, three wickets, keep on breaking partnerships, then he certainly helps Bumrah," he said.

"Harshit, the newcomer, bowled impressively in Perth, was not as impressive in the second game at Adelaide. Maybe he just could not find his rhythm, therefore was not bowling the length that he should have, or the line that he should have. But hopefully, he will have learned. And then that makes it easy. It takes the load off Bumrah. Bumrah can then come in, in short bursts of four or five overs, and be much more effective," he added.

Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Harbhajan Singh picked Washington Sundar as his spinner for the match.

"If we have to play a spinner, I think Team India will look back at Washington Sundar. Because he played well in Perth and his bowling was also good. He has performed very well in front of New Zealand also. So, he must have felt confident too," he said.

Piyush Chawla also spoke on Ashwin's performance in the second test, saying that he kept Aussie batters in check during the second Test and should play the third Test.

"Because after losing one test match, if you think so much about it, it becomes difficult," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara too feels that Washington Sundar could be the man if Team India needs to boost their batting.

"There is no comparison in bowling. Ashwin is a very good bowler. But if they want a little more strength in batting, they can play Washington," he added.

This year in Tests, Ashwin has 47 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 27.25, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/88. Sundar has picked 18 scalps in three games, averaging 15.27 with best figures of 7/59.

While Ashwin has a Test century this year, he has scored just 310 runs in 17 innings at an average of 18.23. Sundar has shown capability to hang around more, with 122 runs in three Tests and six innings at an average of 30.50 and best score of 38*.

