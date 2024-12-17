"Gavaskar's suggestions are welcome but hope he suggests others also": Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma also revealed that he had conversations with Virat Kohli, but chose to not disclose it in public. Sunil Gavaskar, the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs and 34 centuries in Test cricket history has not singled out only Virat Kohli but also opened up about other players during his commentary

Rajkumar Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Team India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's advice for Virat Kohli to follow Sachin Tendulkar's historic 241 runs knock in Sydney where he didn't play a single cover drive was disapproved by the stalwart's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

"Sunil Gavaskar has been a great player and his suggestions are always welcomed but I hope he suggests others also about their batting," Rajkumar Sharma, a former Delhi off-spinner, who has coached Kohli since his pre-teen days told PTI.

Sunil Gavaskar, the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs and 34 centuries in Test cricket history has not singled out only Virat Kohli but also opened up about other players during his commentary.

"He has been performing well since 2008. It will be unfair to say that he is out of form on the basis of two innings. He has already scored a hundred in this series. How many players have got a hundred in the series?", Sharma countered, citing his ward's second innings ton at Perth which came after India had secured a 300 plus lead.

To put things in perspective, Kohli's first innings average in the 2024-25 season starting from the Bangladesh series is 73 runs in 8 completed innings with an average of 9.125. The sequence of scores is 6, 47, 0, 1, 4, 5, 7 and 3 (Brisbane first innings).

Does he feel bad that he has been criticised for not getting one fifty in eight consecutive Tests?

"To be honest, I didn't know much about the stats but the kind of player he is, he will bounce back. I think he is too good a player to be told anything and criticised because he has been the most consistent player in Indian cricket history," the coach seemed a trifle indulgent.

Has it got more to do with mind rather than technique?

"Nothing to do with the technique or even the mind, he is mature enough and understands the game," he replied.

"We have been talking to each other and talked something that I wouldn't say in public. But he is a mature enough player and knows where he is going wrong. He will bounce back and you'll see that in the series itself."

In the third Test match against Australia, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Day one saw a wicketless 13 overs, but on day two, India struck back, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) turned the tide in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, sparking a mini-collapse, but Australia still ended day two strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

On day three, Carey's 70 (88 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and Starc's 18 guided Australia to 445 all out in 117.1 overs. Bumrah was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6/76, while Siraj took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one each.

India's first innings began poorly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) falling cheaply. However, KL Rahul held firm, finishing day three unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls.

On day four, India showed resilience. Rahul's 84 (139 balls, eight fours) and Jadeja's 77 (123 balls, seven fours and one six), combined with contributions from Akash Deep (27* off 31 balls, two fours and a six) and Jasprit Bumrah (10* off 27 balls, with a six), helped India avoid the follow-on, ending the day at 252/9.

With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches remaining, Australia hold the edge in the contest.

(With Agency Inputs)