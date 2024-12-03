General Academy High School put Al-Barkaat on back foot

Aarya Karle (60) top scored for General Education Academy

A struggling Al-Barkaat English School (Kurla) were bowled out for 119 runs in 33.3 overs by General Academy High School (Chembur) on Day One of their two-day MSSA Harris Shield super league match at Police Gymkhana, Marine Drive, on Monday. The standout bowlers for General Academy were left-arm pacer Abhishek Pandey (4-46 off nine overs) and left-arm spinner Yuvraj Patil (4-28 off 10.3 overs).

In response, General Academy High School batted steadily and were 166-6 off 46 overs at stumps — a lead of 47 runs. Aarya Karle (60) top scored for General Education Academy.