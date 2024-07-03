Geoff Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer again; to undergo surgery

“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by The Telegraph

England great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo surgery in two weeks time to treat the illness.

“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by The Telegraph.

“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. “So I will just get on with it and hope for the best,” the statement added.

