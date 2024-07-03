Breaking News
Geoff Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer again to undergo surgery

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by The Telegraph

Geoffrey Boycott

England great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo surgery in two weeks time to treat the illness.


“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation,” the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by The Telegraph.


Also Read: Champions Trophy: Ind-Pak on March 1 in Lahore, but BCCI yet to give consent


“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. “So I will just get on with it and hope for the best,” the statement added.

