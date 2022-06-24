‘Get Sarfaraz Khan closer to Test team,' says former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

“Even if there is no spot readily available because Shreyas Iyer has grabbed that opportunity, there is absolutely no harm in getting Sarfaraz closer to the Indian Test squad"

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Mumbai stalwart Sanjay Manjrekar felt Sarfaraz Khan deserved a spot in the Indian Test squad for his consistent show in the Ranji Trophy.

When somebody performs this heavily, it sends a strong message to the players that we care about Ranji performances,” Manjrekar said.