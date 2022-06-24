Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Get Sarfaraz Khan closer to Test team says former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

‘Get Sarfaraz Khan closer to Test team,' says former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Harit Joshi | harit.joshi@mid-day.com

Top

“Even if there is no spot readily available because Shreyas Iyer has grabbed that opportunity, there is absolutely no harm in getting Sarfaraz closer to the Indian Test squad"

‘Get Sarfaraz Khan closer to Test team,' says former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI


Mumbai stalwart Sanjay Manjrekar felt Sarfaraz Khan deserved a spot in the Indian Test squad for his consistent show in the Ranji Trophy

“Even if there is no spot readily available because Shreyas Iyer has grabbed that opportunity, there is absolutely no harm in getting Sarfaraz closer to the Indian Test squad.




Also Read: ‘Cried thinking about my tough times,' says Sarfaraz Khan after Ranji Trophy ton


When somebody performs this heavily, it sends a strong message to the players that we care about Ranji performances,” Manjrekar said.

sanjay manjrekar ranji trophy cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK