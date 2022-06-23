Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after Ranji Trophy ton

Sarfaraz's tribute to Moose Wala came when he crossed the triple-figure mark. A visibly tear-eyed Khan slapped his thigh and raised his index finger to the sky

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Pic/ PTI

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan continued his stellar form by compiling another century, this time against Madhya Pradesh, in the Ranji Trophy final. Khan was finally dismissed for a score of 134, but not before he paid tribute to late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala by displaying his rendition of Moose Wala's signature step.

Sarfaraz's tribute to Moose Wala came when he crossed the triple-figure mark. A visibly tear-eyed Khan slapped his thigh and raised his index finger to the sky in tribute, essentially dedicating his ton to the late rapper. Moose Wala, who was killed last month, was known to bring out this very step in multiple live shows and videos.

Khan's 134 put Mumbai firmly in the driving seat of the Ranji final. They ended with a big score of 374 on the board primarily due to Sarfaraz and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 78.

Madhya Pradesh will have to bat extremely well to have any hopes of denying Mumbai a 42nd Ranji Trophy title.