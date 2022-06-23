Breaking News
Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses Rane's plea against BMC order on his Juhu bungalow
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
National Herald case: ED asks Sonia Gandhi to depose late July
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Mumbai: Slab collapse of a factory in Chembur injures 12 workers, rushed to hospital
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after Ranji Trophy ton

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after Ranji Trophy ton

Updated on: 23 June,2022 02:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sarfaraz's tribute to Moose Wala came when he crossed the triple-figure mark. A visibly tear-eyed Khan slapped his thigh and raised his index finger to the sky

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after Ranji Trophy ton

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Pic/ PTI


Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan continued his stellar form by compiling another century, this time against Madhya Pradesh, in the Ranji Trophy final. Khan was finally dismissed for a score of 134, but not before he paid tribute to late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala by displaying his rendition of Moose Wala's signature step.

Sarfaraz's tribute to Moose Wala came when he crossed the triple-figure mark. A visibly tear-eyed Khan slapped his thigh and raised his index finger to the sky in tribute, essentially dedicating his ton to the late rapper. Moose Wala, who was killed last month, was known to bring out this very step in multiple live shows and videos.





Also Read: Rohit Sharma completes 15 years playing for India; posts heartfelt Tweet

Khan's 134 put Mumbai firmly in the driving seat of the Ranji final. They ended with a big score of 374 on the board primarily due to Sarfaraz and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 78.

Madhya Pradesh will have to bat extremely well to have any hopes of denying Mumbai a 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

 

india Sidhu Moose Wala ranji trophy mumbai cricket news sports news madhya pradesh mumbai ranji team

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK