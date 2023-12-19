Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Giles Shield: JBCN rides on Deev's 130 to beat Sharda Mandir by 56 runs

Updated on: 19 December,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Deev Jain and Adarsh Rajbhar

Southpaw Deev Jain of JBCN International (Parel), slammed an unbeaten 130 off 117 balls (17x4) to help beat Sharda Mandir (Grant Road) by 56 runs in a Giles Shield match at the Oval Maidan on Monday.


Meanwhile, Anjuman-I-Islam Allana CSMT’s medium pacer Adarsh Rajbhar claimed 8-51 to bowl out St Francis D’Assisi for 93 in 23.4 overs at Sunder CC, Cross Maidan, to win by nine wickets.


Also Read: Hardik Pandya will bring ''fresh thinking'' to MI feels Gavaskar


St Mary’s (ICSE), Mazgaon, the 1987-88 champions, were bowled out for a mere 61 in 18.5 overs by New English School Ulhasnagar with Yug Shikhare (5-25) and Laksha Moothra (4-20) sharing the spoils.

The Ulhasnagar school reached the target with eight wickets to spare. Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali, amassed 224-8 in 45 overs against Tarapur Vidyamandir Boisar with Dev Pawar (69) and Aryan Yadav (63) being the principal scorers. Abhinav Thakkur (3-84) contributed with the ball for the Boisar outfit, who were bowled out for 90 in 22 overs. Swami Vivekanand’s Neel Bhalekar bagged 5-49 in his team’s 134-run win.

