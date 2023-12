Big wins for Matunga Premier, Salvation in Giles Shield opener

The tournament was inaugurated by former India Test player Pravin Amre at the Vengsarkar Academy, Oval Maidan

Kaushal Patil (157 not out) and Devashish Ghodke (98 not out) helped Matunga Premier School demolish Thakur Ramnarayan Public School by a massive 323 runs on the opening day of the U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament on Thursday. The Matunga school put up 368-1 in 44 overs before Thakur Ramnarayan were bowled out for 45 in 21 overs.

At Jolly Gymkhana, off-spinner Vivan Jogani claimed 5-41 for SVKM JV Parikh to help dismiss Swami Vivekanand International for 137 in 32 overs. When his team responded with the bat, Vivan’s 53 went in vain as SVKM JV Parikh were bowled out for 84 in 26 overs. Soham Rajyogar claimed 3-24 in Swami Vivekanand International’s 53-run win.

Our Lady of Salvation School, Dadar, piled up 379-4 in 45 overs to trounce IES Digambar Patkar, Dadar, by 354 runs. Anis Tatikonda scored an unbeaten 122, while Ryan Machado smashed 62. Digambar Patkar were bowled out for just 25 in 8.5 overs with Anshul Bhosale claiming 3-11.

