Najmul puts Bangladesh in control v New Zealand

Bangladesh's cricket captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the first test cricket match at Sylhet, Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hit his third Test century in four innings to put Bangladesh on course for a strong total in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

The hosts reached 212-3 at stumps on the third day, leading New Zealand by 205 runs, with Najmul unbeaten on 104. Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim made an unbeaten 43 and put on 96 runs in the unbroken fourth-wicket stand with Najmul. Najmul also shared 90 runs with Mominul Haque for the third wicket.

