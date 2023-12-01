KL to lead in ODIs, Surya to continue captaincy in T20Is

During the tour, India ‘A’ will also play two four-day matches against South Africa ‘A’ and one inter-squad three-day match

Suryakumar Yadav

India will have three different captains for three separate squads on their upcoming all-format tour of South Africa with Rohit Sharma leading in Tests, KL Rahul in ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav captaining the squad in the T20Is.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli requesting the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour to be held in December-January and will get into action in the two Tests to be held on December 26-30 at Centurion and the second Test from January 3-7, 2024 at Cape Town.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I squad which will take on South Africa in three matches from December 10 to 14.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been selected only for the five-day matches, pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently undergoing medical treatment, has been selected subject to recuperating and getting fit in time.

Interestingly, Shami has not been picked in the ODI squad, despite being the top wicket-taker in the recently concluded World Cup.

The Test squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the openers along with regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shubham Gill. Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the bowling unit while including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners.

Among the surprise inclusions in the white-ball squads, Sanju Samson has been included in the squad for the three ODI matches. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was ignored for the World Cup, is back in the 50-over, while Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have been picked in both the ODI and T20I squads.

India’s squad for South Africa tour

Tests

Rohit (captain), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Gaikwad, I Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, S Thakur, M Siraj, M Kumar, M Shami, J Bumrah (vc), P Krishna

ODIs

R Gaikwad, S Sudharsan, T Varma, R Patidar, Rinku, S Iyer, KL Rahul (captain, wk), S Samson (wk), A Patel, W Sundar, Kuldeep, Y Chahal, M Kumar, A Khan, Arshdeep, D Chahar

T20Is

Y Jaiswal, S Gill, R Gaikwad, T Varma, Suryakumar (captain), Rinku, S Iyer, I Kishan (wk), J Sharma (wk), R Jadeja (VC), W Sundar, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, M Siraj, M Kumar, D Chahar

