Kiwis' skipper Southee completes 2,000 Test runs during 1st Test vs BAN

Updated on: 30 November,2023 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Southee reached the milestone during the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Sylhet. In Kiwis' first innings, he scored 35 runs off 62 balls. His knock was laced by three boundaries. Southee has played 95 Tests, scoring 2,011 runs at an average of 16.21, with six half-centuries in 135 innings. His best score is 77*

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee (Pic: AFP)

New Zealand's test skipper Tim Southee achieved the milestone of reaching 2,000 runs in the longest format of the game. He achieved this milestone on Wednesday and with this, he joined the elite list of all-rounders like Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori.


Southee reached the milestone during the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Sylhet. In Kiwis' first innings, he scored 35 runs off 62 balls. His knock was laced by three boundaries. Southee has played 95 Tests, scoring 2,011 runs at an average of 16.21, with six half-centuries in 135 innings. His best score is 77*.


The Kiwi veteran joined legendary Hadlee and Vettori to become the third player from his country to have 2,000-plus Test runs and 300-plus wickets. Hadlee represented the Kiwis in 86 Tests, taking 431 wickets and also scoring 3,124 runs at an average of 27.16, with two centuries and 15 fifties.

New Zealand's former skipper Daniel Vettori represented NZ in 113 Tests, taking 362 wickets and scoring 4,531 runs at an average of 30.00, with six centuries and 23 fifties. Coming to the match, the Kiwis ended their first innings with a score of 317, securing a slender lead of seven runs as Bangladesh had scored 310 in their first innings after opting to bat. Kane Williamson (104 in 205 balls) smashed his 29th Test ton and was supported well by Daryl Mitchell (41), Glenn Phillips (42) and Southee (35).

Taijul Islam (4/109) and Mominul Haque (3/4) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

In their first innings, Bangladesh reached the 300-run plus total with the efforts of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86 in 166 balls, with 11 fours), Najmul Hosein Shanto (37) and Momimul (37) at the top.

Glenn Phillips (4/53) was the leading bowler for the Kiwis. Kyle Jamieson, and spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets while Southee and Ish Sodhi got one.

(With ANI Inputs)

