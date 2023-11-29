Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Where cricket is all play and no rest

Premium

30 November,2023 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Remaining away from home for months in alien conditions, living out of a suitcase, and tournament travel can take a toll, both physical and mental

Where cricket is all play and no rest

Australia's captain Matthew Wade reacts after being hit by the ball. Pic/AFP


Key Highlights

  1. They`re humans, they`re not robots
  2. Pat Cummins acknowledged the increasing burden on the players
  3. How much the hectic schedule will affect the Aussies in the long run only time will tell

Hopes had been high for newly-crowned world champions Australia as they pitted themselves against World Cup finalists India in a five-match T20I series but there was little they could have done to prevent the hosts from forging an unassailable 2-0 series lead on Sunday. There are enough reasons to suggest that this is probably down to their strenuous touring before the ongoing series, which included the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL, the WTC final, the Ashes, a white-ball tour of South Africa followed by an ODI series in India, and then, of course, the World Cup.

