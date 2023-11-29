Where cricket is all play and no rest

Remaining away from home for months in alien conditions, living out of a suitcase, and tournament travel can take a toll, both physical and mental
Australia's captain Matthew Wade reacts after being hit by the ball. Pic/AFP
- They`re humans, they`re not robots
- Pat Cummins acknowledged the increasing burden on the players
- How much the hectic schedule will affect the Aussies in the long run only time will tell
Hopes had been high for newly-crowned world champions Australia as they pitted themselves against World Cup finalists India in a five-match T20I series but there was little they could have done to prevent the hosts from forging an unassailable 2-0 series lead on Sunday. There are enough reasons to suggest that this is probably down to their strenuous touring before the ongoing series, which included the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL, the WTC final, the Ashes, a white-ball tour of South Africa followed by an ODI series in India, and then, of course, the World Cup.