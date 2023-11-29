Breaking News
Will BCCI be able to convince Rohit Sharma to lead in T20Is?

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The BCCI’s secretary and convenor of selection committee Jay Shah will meet chairman of panel Ajit Agarkar in the national capital to discuss the squads as well as prepare a roadmap for the next big-ticket event—the T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma

The BCCI brass will like to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the India team in T20 format despite his reluctance after the 2022 World T20 semi-final exit as the board announces the three squads for the South Africa assignment here on Thursday.


The BCCI’s secretary and convenor of selection committee Jay Shah will meet chairman of panel Ajit Agarkar in the national capital to discuss the squads as well as prepare a roadmap for the next big-ticket event—the T20 World Cup. With Hardik Pandya out for another month post an ankle ligament tear, the choice is between entrusting Suryakumar Yadav with the responsibility or trust Rohit’s leadership skills which earned worldwide praise in the last seven weeks.


It must be mentioned that Rohit had earlier said that he doesn’t want to play the T20 format, but the manner in which he led the side in the ODI World Cup has convinced the BCCI that he should continue in white-ball till the T20 World Cup in the Americas in June-July. “Yes, there remains a question what happens when Hardik comes back, but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup,” a source told PTI.

