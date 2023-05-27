'Gillorious!' How sensational Shubman annihilated MI to storm into 2nd successive IPL final

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill hammers 129 off 60 balls—his third century of the tournament—to power hosts to 233-3 in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians at Motera

GT opener Shubman Gill is ecstatic as he celebrates his century against Mumbai Indians at Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

Oh, to be Shubman Gill now! To be able to direct the cricket ball precisely where one wants to. To stack up runs and centuries for fun. To do so in T20 cricket, and without sacrificing flair and correctness, without seeking recourse to the unorthodox and the cheeky.

Gill has grown remarkably in stature in the first five months of 2023, and at a boisterous Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night, showed exactly how much of a dominant force he has become. The stylish right-hander, all class and impeccable timing, produced his third hundred in his last four knocks to bury Mumbai Indians under an avalanche of runs in Qualifier 2.

An unexpected downpour which delayed the start of play was perhaps an indication of things, because once Gill got going, it rained sixes. Targeting his hitting areas perfectly and clearing the boundary with ridiculous ease, Gill reiterated his six-hitting credentials that have dotted his batting all season on his way to a marvellous 60-ball 129 that contained just seven fours and 10 magnificent sixes.

It was primarily on his back of his masterpiece that Gujarat, the defending champions, posted an intimidating 233 for three. Even on an excellent batting strip and despite their justified reputation as masters at scaling down big targets, Mumbai will have to bat out of their skins if they aspire to set up a Sunday showdown in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

It was in Chennai on Tuesday night that Gill was somewhat shackled by a tacky surface on which the ball sit on pitching. Back to home comforts and a track he trusted implicitly, Gill took just a few deliveries before cutting loose. He should have been dismissed for 30 but a diving Tim David put him down at mid-on off Chris Jordan in the sixth over. Just as well, millions might have said, because otherwise, they would have been deprived of a remarkable spectacle.

Wriddhiman Saha was Gill’s partner in an opening stand of 54 and Sai Sudharsan helped him add 138 for the second but like the adoring audience and even some of the Mumbai players, they just watched in jaw-dropped admiration as Gill eased into overdrive. Except Jason Behrendorff, who held his own during his four overs, no one else was spared—not Jordan, not the veteran leggie Piyush Chawla and certainly not Akash Madhwal, brought crashing down to earth after his extraordinary five for five 48 hours previously as he went for 53 in his full quota.

Gill’s sixes were struck down the ground, or over mid-wicket and square-leg through sweeps, pick-up shots and pulls as he burst to the top of the Orange Cap standings. He clearly isn’t satisfied with 851 runs so far, though, as his disappointment on being dismissed amply illustrated.

476

No of runs scored by Shubman Gill in the last six matches @ 119.00