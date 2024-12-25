Breaking News
'Gill’s numbers don’t really stack up away from home': Ponting

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Dubai
IANS |

Gill averages 23.8 across nine Tests in England, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and Australia

Australia great Ricky Ponting believes the Indian opener Shubman Gill’s overseas record is not as strong as his performances at home, but the ex-Aussie skipper feels the right-hander can improve his fortunes in Australia with minor changes to his approach.


Gill averages 23.8 across nine Tests in England, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa and Australia. In the same period, he has accumulated 1,177 runs and scored four hundreds across 17 Tests at an average of 42.03 at home.


“I love watching him [Gill] play. When you’re watching him bat and bat well, he looks as good as anyone in world cricket. But the numbers don’t really stack up, do they, away from home?” Ponting said on The ICC Review.

Since his impressive performance at the Gabba in 2021 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his composed 91 helped India clinch a historic series win, Gill has scored just one Test century away from home, which came against Bangladesh in 2022.

After injury forced him out of the series opener in Perth, Gill returned with scores of 31 and 28 in Adelaide and just one run in Brisbane. Ponting said the opener may be overcomplicating his approach.

