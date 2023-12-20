‘Girls are confident, but not overconfident’: Troy Cooley

Women’s bowling coach Troy Cooley insists India are up for the challenge as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co eye maiden Test win over Australia in Mumbai

India players celebrate winning the one-off Test against England at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Australia, playing a women’s Test on Indian soil after 39 years and 10 months, will look to post their first win here. The last time India and Australia were involved in a women’s Test in India, the four-Test series was drawn 0-0.

India have never won a Test against Australia and today’s one-off Test will present them a great opportunity to open their account. They are high on confidence after the biggest ever women’s Test win, by 347 runs, against England last weekend.

Overall, the two countries have played in 10 Tests, Australia winning four, all in their backyard, while the last encounter in 2021 was the sixth drawn Test between the two nations. India’s bowling coach, 58-year-old Troy Cooley, said on Tuesday that the team are high on confidence and ready for the Aussie challenge.

‘Kaur working hard’

Cooley, a renowned fast bowling coach from Australia who worked with the England and Australia men’s teams, said: “When someone says ‘never’, I think I can do the opposite. We are definitely up for the [Australian] challenge. Australia are a very good team. The [Indian] girls are confident, but not overconfident. The skipper [Harmanpreet Kaur] is definitely working hard with the head coach [Amol Muzumdar]. There is an air of confidence within this squad. I’m definitely up for this challenge. It’s going to be a big challenge. The environment the head coach has brought in, the women are clear as to what they need to do. They are all working to get better every day. The intention is clear, we want to win. The new head coach definitely wants to think about improving every day, every session, every ball.”

Shubha Satheesh doubtful

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Shubha Satheesh, who scored 69 on debut last Thursday, is a doubtful starter after suffering a fracture during the Test against England. Cooley said: “Just hoping the medical team will give advice on her. The replacement players are coming, who are very good as well. We will definitely miss her [Satheesh] if she is not available.”

Meanwhile, Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said her team are ready to take on India.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who plays for UP Warriorz in the WPL but is yet to play at the Wankhede, said, “The practice wickets have been turning and keeping low. It’s a perfect prep for us for what could potentially be a case in the second innings. A lot could take place between now and Thursday as to how the pitch could be. That comes [down] to being flexible and adapting to what the conditions present.”