India are leading the five-match series 1-0 after their victory at the Eden Gardens. “We’re pretty chilled. India is a very good side, so, we knew what they were gonna hit us with and yeah, they played an exceptional game,” Brook said on the eve of the second T20I here

Harry Brook fends off a delivery in the first T20I. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Got to go above and beyond to succeed: Brook x 00:00

Top-order batter Harry Brook said on Friday that England will have to apply constant pressure on India if the visitors want to recover from the seven-wicket drubbing at Kolkata and level the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 after their victory at the Eden Gardens. “We’re pretty chilled. India is a very good side, so, we knew what they were gonna hit us with and yeah, they played an exceptional game,” Brook said on the eve of the second T20I here.

“We just need to keep pushing, the same messaging Baz [Brendon McCullum] has been saying throughout. We need to look to put pressure on their bowlers, and try to take wickets throughout their innings. You’ve always got a go a little bit above and beyond to succeed,” he added.

Also Read: Carse in, Atkinson out for 2nd T20I

Brook hoped to take some cues from skipper Jos Buttler’s fine fifty at the Eden Gardens, a 44-ball 68. “Yeah, he is obviously very experienced in India. He’s done exceptionally well in the IPL and whenever he’s played for England here.

“So, it’s really nice to watch him go out there and go about his business. It was a pleasure to watch him from the other end for a little bit.”

The 25-year-old batter hoped that he can contribute more significantly towards a potential England victory at the Chepauk on Saturday, after being dismissed for just 17 runs off 14 balls in the series opener.

“It was not an ideal start. But it was just one game. It [his aim] would be is to contribute to wins. “The only thing I really think about is trying to be a match-winner and if I win one or two games out of this series here, I’ll be very happy with it,” he noted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever