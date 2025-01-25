Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Carse in Atkinson out for 2nd T20I

Carse in, Atkinson out for 2nd T20I

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

The visitors made only one change to their side after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday

Carse in, Atkinson out for 2nd T20I

Brydon Carse

Listen to this article
Carse in, Atkinson out for 2nd T20I
x
00:00

Pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse will replace Gus Atkinson in England’s playing XI for the second T20I against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. 


Also Read: More Shami uncertainty?


The visitors made only one change to their side after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday. 


Wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12 player squad, England Cricket informed on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs England t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK