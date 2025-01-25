Carse in, Atkinson out for 2nd T20I

The visitors made only one change to their side after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday

Brydon Carse

Pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse will replace Gus Atkinson in England’s playing XI for the second T20I against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

The visitors made only one change to their side after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12 player squad, England Cricket informed on X.

