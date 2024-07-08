The highest scorer for the side was their opener Wessly Madhevere who scored 43 runs from 39 balls with the help of three fours and a six. All rounder Luke Jongwe scored 33 runs in 26 balls which included four boundaries in his innings

Shubman Gill. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Great to be back on winning note': Shubman Gill after winning 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe x 00:00

After winning the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday, India skipper Shubman Gill expressed his feelings saying that it is nice to get back on track.

Abhishek Sharma's blistering century followed by disciplined bowling by Indian bowlers helped the Shubman Gill-led side beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second T20I played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday to level five-match series 1-1.

The opener heaped praise on the way the batters Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad played during the powerplay. Both of them built a partnership of 137 runs in just 76 balls.

"Very happy, great to be back on the winning note back again. With the way Abhishek and Rutu batted, it was not easy especially in the powerplay, with the ball moving around but Abhi and Rutu built the innings brilliantly. Yesterday, it was more about not being able to handle the pressure, it's a young side and many of them are new to international exposure. It was actually good to have pressure in the first game and we knew what to expect coming into this game. We have got three matches to go and we are looking forward to them. It's always good to have more options rather than not having options," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Summarizing the match, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, India slammed a massive total of 234/2 in 20 overs with the knocks from Abhishek Sharma (100 runs in 47 balls with seven fours and eight sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (77* runs from 47 balls with 11 fours, 1 six). Rinku Singh played a quickfire knock of 48 runs from just 22 balls which included five sixes and two fours in his innings at a strike rate of 218.18.

For the hosts, one wicket each was snapped by Blessing Muzarbani and Wellington Masakadza in their respective spells in the match.

Chasing a big total of 235 runs, Zimbabwe was bundled out for 134 runs in 18.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was their opener Wessly Madhevere who scored 43 runs from 39 balls with the help of three fours and a six. All rounder Luke Jongwe scored 33 runs in 26 balls which included four boundaries in his innings.

For Men in Blue, the pick of the bowlers were the right-arm seamers Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar who bagged three wickets each in their spells where they conceded 15 and 37 runs respectively. Two wickets were taken by Ravi Bishnoi and one wicket was taken by Washington Sundar in their respective spells.

