MCA elections: Prasad Lad enters fray in MCA presidential race

Prasad Lad

After Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole indicated his intention to contest the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) election for the president post, BJP leader MLA Prasad Lad will join the race too.

The election for the top post is scheduled for July 23 following the demise of Amol Kale on June 10.

“Since 2001, I have been a member [of MCA] as I have my own Baronet Cricket Club.

“My main agenda is administrative development and carry forward what Amol Kale did. I also want to encourage clubs which are playing in Division ‘B’ and ‘C’. As Devendraji [Fadnavis] said during the Indian team’s recent felicitation, we need a new stadium of one lakh capacity. I raised this a couple of years ago. I wanted to build this new stadium at Wadala Truck Terminal where the government has a place. This will be my priority,” Lad told mid-day from Nagpur on Sunday.

When asked whether he has spoken to BJP leaders—deputy chief minister Fadnavis and MLA Ashish Shelar, who is also the BCCI treasurer, Lad said: “I need his [Fadnavis] and Ashishji’s support. But 100 per cent I will file my nomination”

Current MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik has also made up his mind to contest for the presidential post. It is also learnt that current MCA vice-president Sanjay Naik and apex council member Milind Narvekar are also looking to become the MCA president. July 10 is the last day to file nominations, while July 16 is the last day to withdraw nominations for the July 23 election.