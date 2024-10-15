Breaking News
Green out of India Tests, Smith falls back to No. 4

Updated on: 15 October,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

“Whilst spine stress fractures are not unusual in pace bowlers, Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury,” a CA statement said on Monday.

Cameron Green

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was on Monday ruled out of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India owing to a stress fracture in his spine that will need six months to heal after a surgery.


Also Read: Rohit Sharma and Co to stick to proven strategies against New Zealand


Meanwhile, veteran Australia batter Steve Smith is set to return to his favoured No. 4 position after a short stint as an opener in the Test series against India, national selector George Bailey confirmed.

australia border-gavaskar trophy test cricket team india sports news cricket news

