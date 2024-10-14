Cameron Green has played 28 Tests, taking 35 wickets and scoring 1,377 runs, including a sizzling 174 not out in the first Test against New Zealand in March, underscoring his credentials as a pure batsman. The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first match scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth

Cameron Green. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Australia all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out of India Test series x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's Cameron Green has been ruled out. He will undergo spine surgery this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Green who has a history of stress fractures, was informed about his back pain during Australia's one-day tour of England in September, following which he was immediately sent home.

"Whilst spine stress fractures are not unusual in pace bowlers, Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury," Cricket Australia said.

Also Read: "We could not hit a few loose balls...": Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

"After thorough consultation it was determined Cameron would benefit from the surgery to stabilise the defect and reduce the risk of future recurrence." The governing body said his recovery time was anticipated to be around six months. "The decision to proceed to surgery is with Cameron's long-term future as an all-rounder in mind," it added.

The surgery will rule him out of the India series which starts in Perth on November 22 before moving to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

It would also likely rule him out of February's Test tour of Sri Lanka and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His absence will leave a void in Australia as he is also being considered as the side's fifth bowling option along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Cameron Green has played 28 Tests, taking 35 wickets and scoring 1,377 runs, including a sizzling 174 not out in the first Test against New Zealand in March, underscoring his credentials as a pure batsman.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first match scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. This time it will be a five-match affair between the cricketing giants, India and Australia. Additionally, there are talks surrounding Rohit Sharma that he will likely miss the first Test match against Australia.

(With AFP Inputs)