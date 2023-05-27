GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final: Head-to-head record, preview, and other important stats

Hardik Pandya and Co. did their homework well on Thursday following a humiliating 15-run defeat over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, patterns observed in the 12-year history of the playoffs suggest the four-time champions led by MS Dhoni has history on its side

GT vs CSK (Pic: @ipl/Twitter)

Hardik Pandya and Co. did their homework well on Thursday following a humiliating 15-run defeat over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, patterns observed in the 12-year history of the playoffs suggest the four-time champions led by MS Dhoni has history on its side.

In fact, the team had Shubman Gill to thank for as the lanky opener extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as the defending champions crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final on Friday. Gill's 60-ball 129 (7x4s, 10x6s) fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday tamed a tenacious Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their tenth IPL final and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament. CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the side.

CSK look like a confident side, having beaten the Titans recently. But the side will be wary of their overall record against the reigning champions and also their winless run in Ahmedabad.

In all the four meetings between the two teams in the tournament so far, Gujarat has an upper edge over Chennai, having won three matches overall. In the earlier encounters, GT defeated CSK by three wickets followed by a seven-wicket win in 2022, and five-wicket win in 2023, but Chennai had the last laugh this time around after beating Gujarat by 15 runs in their most recent meeting.

However, the two sides have faced each other only once so far at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera. It is noteworthy that hosts Gujarat boast of a good experience on their home turf, where they hold a decent record overall. CSK too have played thrice in Motera. In the only meeting between the two teams in Ahmedabad, CSK rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92 to set a target of 179 which was chased down by Gujarat, who capitalised on 'gloriouis' Gill’s 63, with four balls and five wickets to spare.



Stats from Narendra Modi Stadium

IPL record matches: 26

Batting First Won: 13

Chasing Won: 13

Highest Total: 233/3 by GT vs MI in Qualifier 2

Highest Run Chase: 207/7 by KKR vs GT in 2023

Lowest Total: 102 All Out by RR vs SRH in 2014

Lowest Total Defended: 130 by DC vs GT in 2023

Average first Innings Score: 171

CSK's record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK Played: 3

CSK Won: 0

CSK Lost: 3

CSK Won Batting First: 0

CSK Won Chasing: 0

CSK Highest Total: 178

CSK Lowest Total: 156

GT's record at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT Played: 9

GT Won: 6

GT Lost: 3

GT Won Batting First: 4

GT Won Chasing: 2

GT Highest Total: 233

GT Lowest Total: 125

IPL Finals Record and Stats of CSK and GT

Chennai Super Kings hold the record for being through to the summit clash most times, having reached the final ten times now, while Gujarat Titans have reached the decider two times in their two appearances.