IPL 2023: We conceded 15 extra runs, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya. Pic/PTI

GT conceded 35 off the last 3 overs and skipper Hardik Pandya blamed the bowlers for giving away 15 runs extra by bowling "soft balls".

"I think we were quite spot-on, but we made basic errors. The kind of bowlers we had, we conceded 15 extra runs," he said.

"A lot of things, we did right. We bowled a couple of soft balls in between. We gave some runs. We don't need to look much into it. We have one more game.

Asked if Dhoni made it look like a bigger total, Pandya said: "That's the beauty about him (Dhoni), with his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, it feels like he's adding 10 runs.

"We kept losing wickets, he kept changing the bowlers, credit to him. Would be nice to meet him on Sunday. We expected dew would come, it didn't come. We didn't do right in both the departments. We'll give a crack again after two days."

