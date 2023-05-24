GT vs CSK: List of award winners, POTM, & all records broken during Qualifier 1

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 off 44, which was his fourth consecutive half-century against Gujarat Titans, earned him the Player of the Match award. His 60-run knock consisted of seven fours and a six

CSK beat GT by 15 runs (Pic: @ipl/Twitter)

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament. CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans. However, the defending champions will get another shot to make a second successive final in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

List of award winners during Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Player of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Game-changer of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

Catch of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

Longest Six of the Match: Rashid Khan

Electric Striker of the Match: Rashid Khan

Most Fours in the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

All records broken during Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings recorded their first-ever triumph against Gujarat Titans in the history of the tournament.

CSK became the first team to take all 10 wickets of Gujarat in an IPL match. Prior to this match, Gujarat had never been all-out in any of the matches they had played.

Chennai also became the first team to beat Gujarat in a playoff match.

Shubman Gill completed 700 runs this season. He became only the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to achieve this feat in any IPL campaign.