A few months back, Rohit Sharma being replaced with Hardik Pandya as MI captain was the talk of the town. Rohit has led the franchise to five winning years. Pandya who captained Gujarat Titans in the previous two editions of the cash-rich league was bought by the Mumbai-based franchise for Rs. 15 crores ahead of the IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma (Pic: Instagram/rohitsharma45)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai Indians ahead of the tournament x 00:00

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has joined the team's pre-season camp. The Indian skipper took to Instagram to share photos of him donning the Mumbai Indians jersey ahead of the IPL 2024. Taking to Instagram:

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans won their maiden IPL title in their debut season which was in the year 2022. In 2023, under Pandya's captaincy, the team again made it to the finals but fell short against Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni-led CSK extended their trophy streak to five.

Shubman Gill has been named as the new captain of Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma recently, won the five-match test series against England by 4-1. Despite the absence of star players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the youngsters led the charge of the Indian batting lineup.

After clinching the series, Rohit was seen at the Wankhede Stadium attending the Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha. The hosts won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title. Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbaikars defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs.

Coming to the IPL 2024, the season opener will be played between Royal Challengers Banglore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. MI will play their first clash of the IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match has gained a lot of attention due to Hardik Pandya's return to the former team.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who suffered a horrific car accident is now declared match-fit by BCCI and will feature in IPL 2024.