Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans on Tuesday

Hardik Pandya catches up with Kieron Pollard ahead of GT vs MI (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)

Listen to this article GT vs MI live updates: Gujarat bounce back after Mumbai dominate first 10 overs x 00:00

Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. After a familiar poor start, MI enjoyed a hat-trick of wins but their impressive run was cut short by Punjab Kings with a 13-run win on Saturday.

A brief overview

Mumbai were let down by their death over bowling as they conceded 96 runs in the final five overs to allow PBKS post 214 for 8, and they will have to sort out their bowling ahead of the GT clash. It was the pace quartet of Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer who were put under the pump as all of them conceded more than 40 runs in their quota of overs. The experienced Piyush Chawla and his spin bowling colleague Hrithik Shokeen, however, have been on the money as they restricted the flow of runs, with the former snapping two wickets as well. MI's batting unit has looked formidable with the top and middle order being among runs.

While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given a good start to the team on most occasions, Suryakumar Yadav's return to form is a big positive for MI, who have been served well by the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.

Also Read: Desperate for redemption, will Hardik's Mumbai conquer Gujarat's threat?

Criticised for not being able to defend totals this season, GT showed how to do it with a master class at the death overs to strangle Lucknow Super Giants' chase in their previous match. The star of GT bowling was comeback man Mohit Sharma, who walked away with the player of the match award after using his variations to telling effect against the Lucknow side. GT were in a dire situation with LSG cruising at 105 for 1 in 14 overs while chasing 136 but the bowlers, led by Mohit, denied them as he defended 12 runs in the final over. While Mohit has been a revelation, veteran Mohammed Shami too has been among the wickets.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

GT vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla

GT vs MI: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won toss, captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first.

Confirmed Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), A Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kartikeya Singh, Nehal Wadhera, R Meredith, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, J Behrendorff.

8:58 PM: 172/4 after 18 overs

Abhinav Manohar is on fire, he is batting on 42 off 20 balls at the moment. Cameron Green is taken to the cleaners by Manohar with three maximums against the Australian.

8:49 PM: 137/4 after 16 overs

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar are in the middle for Gujarat Titans, both batters are looking in great touch at the moment. GT will eye 170 plus on the board for sure if these two play the remaining four overs.

8:38 PM: 103/3 after 13 overs

Gujarat Titans lose two wickets in quick succession as first Shubman Gill departs and then Vijay Shankar is gone trying to hit Chawla for a maximum. Another wicket for the leggie in Ahmedabad.

8:26 PM: 91/3 after 11 overs

Shubman Gill gets caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Kumar Kartikeya's delivery. Mumbai Indians finally get the wicket they were looking for. GT 3 down now as the dangerous Gill departs.

8:15 PM: 64/2 after 8 overs

Gujarat Titans pin hopes Shubman Gill who is looking in sensational rhythm at the moment, batting on 38 off 23 balls with 4 boundaries and a maximum so far.

8:05 PM: 52/2 after 7 overs

Hardik Pandya gets caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Piyush Chawla's delivery. Mumbai Indians get another wicket just after the powerplay and it is the leg-spinner Chawla who gets it.

7:59 PM: 33/1 after 5 overs

Gujarat Titans bounce back with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, GT will look to finish with at least 52 runs from the powerplay. A good start for Mumbai Indians courtesy Arjun Tendulkar's fine two overs.

7:45 PM: 17/1 after 3 overs

Arjun Tendulkar removes Saha as Ishan Kishan was successful in catching the ball down the leg. After speaking with Shubman Gill, Saha signals "T" very late. Actually, the timer had run out. It was nonetheless sent upstairs. Saha attempted the pull on the quite short delivery down the leg-side. Did it brush past the glove or bat en route? Yes, UltraEdge has experienced a spike.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Four dots, a tripple and a single from Arjun Tendulkar's first over. The left-arm pacer found good swing in his first over after a poor game last time out.