GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

After a double-header on Tuesday, the IPL 2025 is all set to enter match number 23. The clash is scheduled to be played between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 7.30 PM.

Currently placed in the second position in the IPL 2025 points table, Gujarat has so far performed well in all the departments of the game. Having played four matches, they have managed to secure victories in three games and have lost one.

On the other hand, Rajasthan sits in the seventh position with two wins and the same number of defeats. The Sanju Samson-led side will eagerly look to seal the victory in Gujarat on Wednesday.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of now, the weather in Gujarat reads to be at 41 degrees Celsius. Considering the spread of boundaries, Ahmedabad is often seen as a heaven for the bowlers. But at the same time, the Gujarat Titans are known to perform well on their home ground, which will make it interesting for the spectators as well.