GT were always confident of victory
‘GT were always confident of victory’

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

GT skipper Shubman Gill during his 72 v RR on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill stressed that the target was always within their grasp even though they seemed down and out at one stage before pulling off a three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) here on Wednesday.


The Titans needed 73 off the last 30 balls, but came back from nowhere to pull off a last-ball thriller. “We were targeting 45 in three overs and that is very much gettable, and that was the mindset,” said Gill.


“Mathematically, it is like both batters need to score 9-ball 22 runs or so and if one of the batters goes berserk, it will get over two-three balls prior.

“When GT is playing, don’t think that [we have left ourselves too much to do],” he quipped.

Asked if the Impact Player rule brought this change to mindset, Gill said: “It does make a difference if you have an extra batter. But it is just the mindset to make it easier and simpler.” Gill was the top scorer for GT with a 44-ball 72.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2024 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans rajasthan royals cricket news sports news Sports Update
