Titans' Shami-Saha land big blows on Delhi

Mohd Shami celebrates the wicket of DC’s Rilee Rossouw in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/AFP

Two Gujarat Titans veterans got together to land big blows on Delhi Capitals as half their team were sent back to the hut before the Powerplay ended at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday. Delhi were set a victory target of 131 for the hosts.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami (4-0-11-4) exploited the conditions to the hilt and bowled classic seam bowling and Wriddhiman Saha showed his sharp athleticism to take three catches behind the stumps as Delhi were reduced to 28 for 5 at the end of the Powerplay after David Warner decided to bat. With Mitchell Marsh indisposed, Delhi pinned their hopes on Phil Salt and Warner to give them a solid start. But Salt fell in the very first ball when Shami moved it away after pitching on off-stump line. Salt slapped a half volley straight to David Miller at short midwicket.

Then Warner had a brain freeze and committed hara-kiri. Priyam Garg played Hardik Pandya’s first ball of the second over of the innings to short midwicket and Warner took off for a single, but Garg didn’t respond. Rashid Khan decided to sprint and outrun Warner instead of a shy at the stumps, Warner gave up and trudged back to the team dugout as Rashid whipped off the bails. Shami, 32, bowled a Test match length with perfect seam position, moving the ball both ways and in the right channel.