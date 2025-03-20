Breaking News
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Updated on: 20 March,2025 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gujarat Titans (Pic: File Pic)

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues
Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with new hope and aim of clinching the title under Shubman Gill's captaincy.


In the last edition of the cash-rich league, the Titans came victorious on five occasions and lost seven matches in the group stage. The side finished the tournament in eighth place on the points table.


In the IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill will continue to lead the Gujarat Titans' batting line-up. The bowling department will be led by premier spinner Rashid Khan and star pacer Kagiso Rabada.


Gujarat Titans will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign by playing a match against Punjab Kings on March 25.

Gujarat Titans, IPL 2025 Squads: Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shubman Gill (C), Arshad Khan, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sandhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025: Full schedule

No. Date Time Opposition Venue
1 March 25 7.30 PM Punjab Kings Gujarat
2 March 29 7.30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat
3 April 2 7.30 PM Royal Challengers   Bengaluru Bengaluru
4 April 6 7.30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
5 April 9 7.30 PM Rajasthan Royals Gujarat
6 April 12 3.30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
7 April 19 3.30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat
8 April 21 7.30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
9 April 28 7.30 PM Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan
10 May 2 7.30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat
11 May 6 7.30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai
12 May 11 7.30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi
13 May 14 7.30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat
14 May 18 3.30 PM Chennai Super Kings Gujarat

