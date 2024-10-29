Gujarat Titans likely to retain these three big stars

Shubman Gill who is considered a potential leader in the future of Indian cricket, led Gujarat Titans earlier in the year. Under his captaincy, GT finished in the eighth position out of 10 teams. All 10 teams can retain up to six players and are supposed to submit the list by October 31st

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Along with them, uncapped players such as Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan are also likely to be retained by the franchise. "Shubman, Rashid and Sai will be retained by the franchise," said an IPL source.

Shubman Gill who is considered a potential leader in the future of Indian cricket, led Gujarat Titans earlier in the year. Under his captaincy, GT finished in the eighth position out of 10 teams.

Titans had won the IPL on debut in 2022 before finishing runners-up the following year, both under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

With the star spinner Rashid Khan's maiden season with the team, he snapped 19 wickets in 2022 before collecting 27 wickets in the following season. His form dipped this season when he took 10 wickets in 12 games at an average of 36.70.

Sudharsan will also be retained ahead of the deadline on October 31 after a breakout year when he amassed 527 runs in 12 games including a hundred. The young batter has featured in three ODIs and a T20 for the national team.

Uncapped Shahrukh Khan batted at an impressive strike rate of 169.33 and at Rs 4 crore, he would come with a bargain price for the franchise.

IPL star Rahul Tewatia who has featured in close to 100 matches is another player, GT is expected to retain. The Southpaw batted with a 145-plus strike last season.

The mega auction is likely to be held overseas in the last week of November. The auction purse has been increased to Rs 120 crore from the Rs 100 crore teams had at their disposal at last year's auction.

The total salary cap now consists of an auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. The match fee, set at Rs 7.5 lakh per game, has been introduced ahead of the IPL 2025.

All 10 teams can retain up to six players and are supposed to submit the list by October 31st.

