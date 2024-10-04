Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead in slab crash at century-old Grant Road building
Why no murder charges, asks Worli hit-and-run case victim’s family
Mumbai: Trying to save Rs 5K, woman loses Rs 6 lakh in cyber fraud
Centre accords Marathi classical language status
After BJP denies ticket, Harshvardhan Patil looks to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP
Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rashid Khan Afghanistan star spinner ties the knot viral video of wedding venue creates buzz online WATCH

Rashid Khan: Afghanistan star spinner ties the knot, viral video of wedding venue creates buzz online: WATCH

Updated on: 04 October,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Kabul
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rashid, who is widely recognized as one of the top T20I bowlers globally, observed traditional Pashtun customs throughout the ceremony

Rashid Khan: Afghanistan star spinner ties the knot, viral video of wedding venue creates buzz online: WATCH

Rashid Khan observed traditional Pashtun customs throughout the ceremony (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
Rashid Khan: Afghanistan star spinner ties the knot, viral video of wedding venue creates buzz online: WATCH
x
00:00

One of the premier spinners in contemporary cricket, star Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan celebrated a significant milestone in his life by tying the knot on October 3.


The wedding took place in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and quickly captured the attention of social media with a flurry of videos showcasing the vibrant celebrations.


Rashid, who is widely recognized as one of the top T20I bowlers globally, observed traditional Pashtun customs throughout the ceremony.


Numerous players from the Afghanistan national cricket team attended the wedding, and the images and footage from the venue generated considerable buzz online. Outside the hotel hosting the event, crowds gathered, with some attendees visibly carrying firearms, further highlighting the unique cultural context of the celebration.

Also Read: Centurion Sarfaraz Khan dedicates double century to brother Musheer

Many notable figures from the Afghan cricket community took to social media to convey their best wishes to Rashid on this joyous occasion. Mohammad Nabi, a veteran of the team and one of Rashid’s close friends, was among the first to extend his congratulations. He expressed his heartfelt sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), stating, Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19.”

Rashid Khan has established himself as one of the standout cricketers of his generation, particularly excelling in T20I formats. His remarkable achievements include setting records as the fastest bowler to reach both 50 and 100 wickets in T20 internationals. His exceptional skills and performances have also led him to be ranked as the No. 1 bowler in the ICC T20I rankings at various points in his career.

With the unwavering support of his peers and a promising future ahead, Rashid Khan continues to inspire both on and off the field, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the world of cricket.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashid Khan afghanistan cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK