One of the premier spinners in contemporary cricket, star Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan celebrated a significant milestone in his life by tying the knot on October 3.

The wedding took place in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and quickly captured the attention of social media with a flurry of videos showcasing the vibrant celebrations.

Rashid, who is widely recognized as one of the top T20I bowlers globally, observed traditional Pashtun customs throughout the ceremony.

Numerous players from the Afghanistan national cricket team attended the wedding, and the images and footage from the venue generated considerable buzz online. Outside the hotel hosting the event, crowds gathered, with some attendees visibly carrying firearms, further highlighting the unique cultural context of the celebration.

Many notable figures from the Afghan cricket community took to social media to convey their best wishes to Rashid on this joyous occasion. Mohammad Nabi, a veteran of the team and one of Rashid’s close friends, was among the first to extend his congratulations. He expressed his heartfelt sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), stating, Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19.”

Rashid Khan has established himself as one of the standout cricketers of his generation, particularly excelling in T20I formats. His remarkable achievements include setting records as the fastest bowler to reach both 50 and 100 wickets in T20 internationals. His exceptional skills and performances have also led him to be ranked as the No. 1 bowler in the ICC T20I rankings at various points in his career.

With the unwavering support of his peers and a promising future ahead, Rashid Khan continues to inspire both on and off the field, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the world of cricket.