Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade!,” Gujarat Titans wrote on X.

Matthew Wade

Listen to this article Gujarat Titans sign Wade as assistant coach x 00:00

Gujarat Titans have named former Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as the team’s assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wade was with GT for two seasons as a player — in 2022 and in 2024 — but was not part of the IPL mega auction following his retirement from international cricket. “Champion. Fighter. Now our Assistant Coach!

Also Read: Team India captain Rohit Sharma joins Lara's unwanted record in ODIs

Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade!,” Gujarat Titans wrote on X.

Wade, who had a short career of 15 matches in the IPL, played 12 of them for GT and was part of the title-winning squad in 2022 under Hardik Pandya’s leadership.

Wade will join head coach Ashish Nehra, batting coach Parthiv Patel, and assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor and Narender Negi in GT’s coaching staff.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever