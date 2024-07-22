"Had Woolmer been around, Pak cricket would have reached great heights": Younis Khan

Younis Khan added that Woolmer's death and the stress the players had to undergo in the West Indies changed his mind about captaining Pakistan on a long-term basis

Pakistan's highest test run-scorer and former captain Younis Khan said that if Bob Woolmer, the late national head coach have been alive, the country's cricket would have reached great heights.

Bob Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room in Jamaica after Pakistan faced defeat to Ireland and exit from the 2007 World Cup.

"I have no doubt that if Woolmer had remained head coach, Pakistan cricket would have been very different today, and he would have taken it to great heights," said Younis Khan.

Younis Khan who was part of the Pakistan squad in 2007 also opened up on the kind of support the players got from their authorities during the investigation following Bob Woolmer's death.

"I was very close to Bob (Woolmer) and it was our daily routine to sit down together after a match or nets to discuss cricket. Unfortunately the night he passed away, we didn't sit together as we had lost to Ireland.

"I was also out for a duck and was very upset with myself. So, I went to my room and locked myself in. Next day, I didn't see him at breakfast and later we learnt about his death," Younis said on a Pakistani TV channel.

Younis Khan added that Woolmer's death and the stress the players had to undergo in the West Indies changed his mind about captaining Pakistan on a long-term basis.

Woolmer's death was later ruled due to natural causes after the Pakistan Cricket Board and the government sent their own security officials to the Caribbean to work with the Jamaican police.

Further Younis said that Woolmer mentally prepared him to captain Pakistan for a long period of time across formats after the 2007 World Cup.

"After what all happened in the World Cup, I changed my mind and I became a reluctant captain and had no long-term tenure in mind."

Speaking about the investigation, Younis said after Woolmer's death the Pakistan players were shifted to another island for three days by the local police for further questioning.

"It was like a torture for us there. While I fully understand the responsibilities a player has to show as an ambassador of his country, it should be the other way round... authorities must also look after us," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)