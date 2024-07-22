Pakistan to invite India for T20I series on neutral venue

However, the PCB seems adamant on not allowing matches of the Champions Trophy to be shifted outside Pakistan

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is likely to invite India to a T20I bilateral series at a neutral venue in 2025.

However, the PCB seems adamant on not allowing matches of the Champions Trophy to be shifted outside Pakistan.

PCB sources stated that Naqvi will invite India for a T20 series at a neutral venue, when he will meet BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the ICC annual conference to be held in Colombo.

