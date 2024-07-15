PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years

Tony Hemming in the past has worked with the International Cricket Council and has an experience of four decades in pitches and outfield. He has worked on Melbourne, Perth and Hobart grounds apart from supervising tracks in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

The Pakistan Cricket Board has hired Australia's Tony Hemming as their new chief curator on the basis of a two-year contract.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board hired the services of foreign curators like Andy Atkinson to help improve the quality of pitches and outfields in Pakistan. But this is the first time the board has offered a long-term contract to a foreign curator. Hemming hails from Western Australia.

Tony Hemming in the past has worked with the International Cricket Council and has an experience of four decades in pitches and outfield. He has worked on Melbourne, Perth and Hobart grounds apart from supervising tracks in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The foreign curator has been tasked with improving the quality of pitches for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies this season, besides also supervising the preparation of pitches for the domestic season.

"Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host from 19 February to 9 March," added PCB in a statement.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 being held in Pakistan, Team India is unlikely to travel to their neighbouring country. Following the matter, the Pakistan Cricket Board has demanded written proof from the Board of Control for Cricket in India saying that the Indian government is declining permission for the side to play the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Even in the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan hosted the tournament, but it witnessed the "Men in Blue" play their all matches in Sri Lanka following the "Hybrid Model".

The Champions Trophy 2025 will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day on March 10 in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

(With PTI Inputs)