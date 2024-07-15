"Remember their faces": Virat Kohli wishes luck to India's Olympic-bound athletes

In a video posted on social media, featuring Paris Olympics athletes such as Neeraj Chopra and Nishant Dev, Virat Kohli said it is time for India to be recognized as a global sporting powerhouse

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli has urged the nation to support its Olympic athletes as they inch closer to the podium with dogged determination in the Paris Olympics 2024 starting from July 26.

In a video posted on social media, featuring Paris Olympics athletes such as Neeraj Chopra and Nishant Dev, Virat Kohli said its time for India to be recognized as a global sporting powerhouse.

"There was a time when the world could only think of India as a land of snake charmers and elephants. Over time, that has changed. Today we are known to the world as the largest democracy, a global tech hub," he said.

"We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze," Virat Kohli added.

He then went on to address Indian sports fans, asking them to support the 118-strong group of athletes, who would be aiming to better the country's best ever performance of seven medals achieved in the previous Games in Tokyo.

"Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.

"Every neighbourhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting 'India, India, India'. Join me in remembering their faces as they inch closer to the podium with the dogged determination of waving the Tiranga with pride. Jai Hind and good luck India," Kohli, who is currently in London on a break after India's T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies last month, said in his monologue.

Most of the Indian competitors are currently training abroad and will head to the French capital from their respective bases.

India will look forward to shooting, badminton, wrestling and boxing events for medals aside from the expectations of a second successive podium finish from Chopra, who scripted history with his javelin throw gold in Tokyo.

